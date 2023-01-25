Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 28.6%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) rose 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 189,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 76,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Insider Activity

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,843.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

