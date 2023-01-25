Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.69

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €52.69 ($57.27) and traded as high as €56.48 ($61.39). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €56.39 ($61.29), with a volume of 2,173,507 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.69.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
