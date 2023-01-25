Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,423,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,154,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

