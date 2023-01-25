Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s previous close.

BSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BSE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 12.75 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 34,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,188. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.26). The stock has a market cap of £150.20 million and a PE ratio of 212.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

