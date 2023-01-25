Barclays Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target to C$26.00

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TSE TIXT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.43. 44,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,498. The stock has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.01. TELUS International has a one year low of C$24.11 and a one year high of C$40.55.

Insider Transactions at TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

In other news, Director Sue Paish sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.36, for a total value of C$30,423.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,767.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

