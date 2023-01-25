Barclays Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Underweight

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.
Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %
AMAT stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $145.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
