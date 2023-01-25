Barclays Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Underweight

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

AMAT stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $145.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

