Barclays Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $58.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Halliburton by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

