Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 121,182 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $31.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.48%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 969,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 897,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.