Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,484. The firm has a market cap of $479.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

