Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of BOH opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

