Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,789 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. 4,803,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,183,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

