Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 24,415 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

