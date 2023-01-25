Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 6,400 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

