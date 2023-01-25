Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of IBM opened at $141.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.