Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.13 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $3,082,054.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,539.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $298,280.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $3,082,054.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,118 shares of company stock worth $13,295,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

