Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.01 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $114.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

