Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

