Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

