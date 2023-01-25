Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,003 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 196,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BBD opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.