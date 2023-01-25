Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 20,467 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.47.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.