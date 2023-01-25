Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,822,700 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,997,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,227.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $115.00.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
