Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,822,700 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,997,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,227.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

