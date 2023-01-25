Banc of California, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.0 %

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.