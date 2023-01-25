Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 5,800 shares.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ballantyne Strong

About Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

