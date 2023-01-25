Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 5,800 shares.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
