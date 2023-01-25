Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

