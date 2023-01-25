Axos Financial (AX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axos Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 318,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,189. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axos Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Axos Financial by 116.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Featured Stories
