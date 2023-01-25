Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

AXTA stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

