Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 50,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 777,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

