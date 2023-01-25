Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,128,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 306,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,594,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of AVEM opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $64.90.
