Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 798,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,127. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Featured Articles

