Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Australian Foundation Investment
