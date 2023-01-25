Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

