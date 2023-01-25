Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 703,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,802,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 1,815.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

