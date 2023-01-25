Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 703,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,802,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 1,815.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

