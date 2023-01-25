Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

