Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 2.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 42.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Atlassian by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.95.

Shares of TEAM opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,381,460.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $36,639,072 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

