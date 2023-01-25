Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.95.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $36,639,072. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 18,867.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 157,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.