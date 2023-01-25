Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Bought by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Atea Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVIR opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.34. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

