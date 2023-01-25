Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $1,850.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

ASBFY opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.