Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 1,066,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,008. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

