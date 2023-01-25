Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $256.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average of $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

