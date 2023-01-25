Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,703 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.