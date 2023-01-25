Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,630 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.4 %

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

