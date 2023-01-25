Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,232 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $402,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 32.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.44. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

