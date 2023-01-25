Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

