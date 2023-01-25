Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.18 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 195.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $6,294,063. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

