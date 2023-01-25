Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

