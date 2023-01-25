Aspen Technology (AZPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.76-$6.91 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.76 to $6.91 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZPN traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,529. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

