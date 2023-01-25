ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €660.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €660.00 ($717.39) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €752.00 ($817.39) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

ASML Stock Performance

