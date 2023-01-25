ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $670.01. 1,060,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $598.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($521.74) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.