Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 184,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 371,043 shares.The stock last traded at $102.35 and had previously closed at $109.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Ashland by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

