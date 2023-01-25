ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.54 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. ASD has a market capitalization of $42.54 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00216423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06416349 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,630,454.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

