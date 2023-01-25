Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,263 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 6,392,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,962,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

